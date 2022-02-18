Pro-wrestling star Big Swole was the latest guest on the Public Enemies podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including whether she will sign to another major company after her stint in AEW, and how she’s working on a book and a music EP. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she doesn’t see herself signing with another company, adding that she is working on a book detailing her battle with Crohn’s disease:

Honestly, at this point, no [I don’t see myself signing with another major wrestling company]. I wanna do my own thing. I have an opportunity and I’m so thankful to God because when I tell you he’s blessed me so much to be able to have that title of like ‘homemaker’ and I know that there’s some people that look down upon, you know, they call them ‘housewives’ and stuff like that but, there’s a certain level of joy that I get with knowing that I fed my family, that I’ve cleaned, I’ve done things to actually truly help but also at the time, I’m able to do my music. I’m wrestling once, twice a month if I want to. You know, that level of freedom, wooo and to be able — everything’s coming back into my pockets. I got my trademark to start my line for Swole World so I have — I’m always dripped out. You see my… my style is always… listen, the sauce is thick out here, all right? [Swole laughed] You know what I mean? And like, sitting down with like, pretty much my scribe, my editor for my book about my Crohn’s and my testimony and stuff like that. I’m able to do things that, one, give me residual income but also, something that’s mine. You know, I’ve had some opportunities to do things but I couldn’t because of contracts and I just don’t wanna be in that predicament, you know what I mean? I want that Super Bowl commercial back.

Says she’s also working on a music EP:

Yes, yes [I still want to do an EP]. Actually, I just got all my sounds that I want for this actual EP I guess that I’m doing and I got my feel and everything and my vibe and stuff so I’m really excited. Actually, Monteasy and I are going into the studio tomorrow. I have a new theme song coming out because hey, it’s a new year, I’m coming with some new sounds, I’m coming with some dirty south, some bass to it so yeah, we’re out with the old, we’re in with the new.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)