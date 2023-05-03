Big Swole gives her reaction to Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi in WWE) signing with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former AEW star spoke on this topic during an interview on The Ten Count with Steve Falls, where Swole praised Trinity’s decision, adding that IMPACT has one of the best women’s divisions in all of professional wrestling.

I am to the moon with this because I have always been a fan of Trinity and I just think that her making this one is the best for her. Because IMPACT has been killing it. Their women’s division is amazing. They have Tasha (Steelz), Jordynne (Grace), Deonna (Purrazzo), they have some heavy hitters over there, Mickie (James). Like, I would want to go there.

Trinity made her IMPACT debut at this past weekend’s Spring Slugfest events in Chicago. She wrestled her first matchup on the Saturday tapings, which will air on AXS at a later date. Her debut will air on this Thursday’s AXS.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)