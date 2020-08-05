 Big Swole Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Big Swole Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that the suspension (kayfabe) on women’s division star Big Swole has been lifted and she will be competing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Swole will be taking on an opponent of Britt Baker’s choosing, as the two have been feuding for the last several weeks.

UPDATED CARD FOR TONIGHT’S SHOW:

-Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin for the AEW world championship
-Big Swole in action
-Cody Rhodes/Matt Cardona versus The Dark Order
-The Elite/FTR versus The Dark Order
-Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have a debate hosted by a mystery moderator
-Best Friends versus Santana and Ortiz
-Speech by MJF

