Big Swole On How She Made Brock Lesnar Laugh

During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Big Swole recalled making Brock Lesnar laugh when she told him backstage that she could “whoop his ass”. Here’s what she had to say:
I’m myself 24/7, I don’t sugarcoat nothing, I’m not walking on eggshells for nobody, because I’m not scared of nobody but the Lord and my momma, and I didn’t see Mary Anne Langhorn there at all, therefore I was just being me. So the whole entire day, I’m just clowning with people, people that I know and stuff like that. I see Brock Lesnar, and every time he walks past, all the extras, ‘Hello sir, hello sir, hello sir,’ acting like they got wedgies, just acting all stuck up and stuff. I’m like, he’s just a regular person, stop bothering this man.
So the last person bothers him, and they’re like, ‘Thank you so much.’ I walked up to him, I was like, ‘Brock, right?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘I just want to let you know, I can whoop your ass.’ And the fact that I had the balls to say that, because I was like, I’m gonna make him laugh, because obviously he was so pissed off with everybody stopping him 24/7. And he was like, ‘That’s funny, what’s your name?’ I was like, ‘I’m Aerial.’ He was like, ‘Oh ok, I’ll remember that. You can whoop my ass again.’ ‘I can whoop your ass.’ He was like, ‘Ok, ok,’ and he walks off.
You can listen below:
Credit: AEW Unrestricted. H/T 411Mania.
