Former AEW star Big Swole has responded to Tony Khan’s tweet from last night, which saw Khan claim that AEW doesn’t have a diversity problem and that Swole was let go because of her poor wrestling skills. The tweet came after Swole’s comments surfaced from her Call In podcast where she said AEW has some structure and diversity issues to fix.

In her new tweet Swole writes, “Good After-morning! Sometimes you need to stop seeing the good in people and start seeing what they show you. Lesson learned.”

Swole also shared audio of her heavily praising Khan, even calling him one of the most generous men she’s ever met. This clip came from the very same episode of Call In where she initially criticized AEW. Check it out below.

Yes this is from the same episode. — Swole One 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 1, 2022

You can read the original report here.