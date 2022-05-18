Former AEW star Big Swole was the latest guest on the Complex Unsanctioned show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how she was battling Crohn’s after her AEW departure. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she was battling her Crohn’s after AEW departure:

My faith, first and foremost [is how I got through the social media backlash following my AEW departure]. God got me through all that stuff because if I hadn’t been able to do the work because most people don’t even know this, after I left AEW, immediately after, all the wrestling that I did when I was hurting from the Crohn’s caught up with me and I was on bedrest. Well, excuse me, I was bedridden. Like I couldn’t move from my bed and while I was doing that, I did a lot of shadow work. I worked on myself, I was tired. Man, I was tired of just cycling through the same stuff over and over again. It felt like I wasn’t learning my lesson type of thing. So, doing that work pretty much helped guide me through after what T.K. [Tony Khan] said, because I had already — I already knew the facts. It didn’t bother me, didn’t make me wanna be upset, didn’t make me wanna be vengeful and that’s when I knew that I was healing because I just kept meditating, I kept focusing on things that I needed to focus on.

Says she is at peace with everything that happened with Tony Khan:

Being there for my husband [Cedric Alexander], being there for my daughter, being actively active in their lives because with AEW’s schedule, you’re ripping and running back and forth and stuff, you’re so tired. I felt like I wasn’t a part of her life so, just getting back into that and working on me, helped me guide through all this stuff, especially when people started to get horrible. They started getting like — spewing all that racism stuff at me and being racist and just calling me out of my name, talking about my daughter and stuff. I said my peace on that because look, I ain’t no killer but don’t push me-type mentality but, I’ll say what I said and then I’ll just leave it at that, and then I just let it go. I mean because there’s nothing else to be done after that. I’m not ‘finna give you more of my energy that’s precious to me. I’m not ‘finna give you any type of hold over me. Would I give a—about what somebody got to say about me? Yeah, I’m gonna tell you don’t talk about my child but, I’m just gonna keep it pushing because I know who I am.

