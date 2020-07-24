Big Swole Shares Advice Linda Hogan Gave Her Growing Up, Talks Seeing Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage Regularly As A Kid

AEW women’s division star Big Swole was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where she revealed advice given to her by Linda Hogan when she was growing up. Linda apparently told her to never marry a wreslter, or get into the wrestling business, two things that Swole obviously did. She also states that in her neighborhood of Clearwater she would bump into Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage all the time.

When I say I had the best childhood in Clearwater, it’s like its own little world. Everybody’s like, ‘I can’t wait to leave home.’ When it was time for me to leave home, I was like, ‘I want to go back.’ Clearwater is just paradise. Everyone who’s in wrestling lived there. Everyone in the block knew Hulk as Terry. Imagine being six or seven years old and seeing Randy Savage. I did a kickflip in front of him and he thought it was the most amazing thing ever. [I also] saw Luna Vachon at a WalMart. It was great, going to the beach, having parties. [Linda] said, ‘Never marry a wrestler and never get in the business.’ Well, I didn’t listen on both accounts at all. My mom said, ‘You know Linda’s mad at you right?

Swole has been used regularly on television and is involved in a feud with Britt Baker. Check out the full episode here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)