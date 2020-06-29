Big Swole Thinks Tessa Blanchard Should Go To AEW

On Twitter, someone asked Big Swole how she feels about the possibility of Tessa Blanchard going to AEW. Swole responded, “Professionally in my opinion her wisest choice is AEW.”

As of this report, there’s no word on whether AEW has reached out in any way to Blanchard. We did report earlier that her peers at Impact didn’t think AEW had shown any interest yet. WWE has sent out feelers to Blanchard to see if there’s any interest in signing her.

She was recently “released” by Impact, though her contract was set to expire on June 30th. The two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on how to get her more involved and they both decided to part ways.