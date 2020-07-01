 Big Swole Wants To Bring Lil Swole To AEW, Teases Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo

Big Swole Wants To Bring Lil Swole To AEW, Teases Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo

2 comments

AEW women’s division star Big Swole took to Twitter earlier today to tease her current rival Britt Baker, and her long-time friend, former NXT star Deonna Purrazzo. After a recent online exchange between the two, Swole writes, “@AEWrestling I put this on everything if Brittany Basura Baker gets to bring her sidekick Dumpster Deonna then I get to bring Lil’ Swole
@NikiMSavo.”

Purrazzo recently had her debut matchup for IMPACT Wrestling on AXS. Meanwhile Swole has been terrorizing an injured Britt Baker for the last several weeks on Dynamite.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy