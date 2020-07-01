Big Swole Wants To Bring Lil Swole To AEW, Teases Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo

AEW women’s division star Big Swole took to Twitter earlier today to tease her current rival Britt Baker, and her long-time friend, former NXT star Deonna Purrazzo. After a recent online exchange between the two, Swole writes, “@AEWrestling I put this on everything if Brittany Basura Baker gets to bring her sidekick Dumpster Deonna then I get to bring Lil’ Swole
@NikiMSavo.”
@AEWrestling I put this on everything if Brittany Basura Baker gets to bring her sidekick Dumpster Deonna then I get to bring Lil' Swole @NikiMSavo #SwoleFamily #SwoleMentality 💪🏾
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 30, 2020
Purrazzo recently had her debut matchup for IMPACT Wrestling on AXS. Meanwhile Swole has been terrorizing an injured Britt Baker for the last several weeks on Dynamite.
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- WWE Scheduled to Hold RAW Event at Arena In Cleveland, Ohio
- Update on WWE’s Storyline Injury for Charlotte Flair
- Bray Wyatt WWE Status Update, Reason for Braun Strowman’s Feud with The Miz and John Morrison
- Heath Slater Teases Impact Wrestling Debut
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea