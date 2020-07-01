Big Swole Wants To Bring Lil Swole To AEW, Teases Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo

AEW women’s division star Big Swole took to Twitter earlier today to tease her current rival Britt Baker, and her long-time friend, former NXT star Deonna Purrazzo. After a recent online exchange between the two, Swole writes, “@AEWrestling I put this on everything if Brittany Basura Baker gets to bring her sidekick Dumpster Deonna then I get to bring Lil’ Swole

@NikiMSavo.”

Purrazzo recently had her debut matchup for IMPACT Wrestling on AXS. Meanwhile Swole has been terrorizing an injured Britt Baker for the last several weeks on Dynamite.