Pro-wrestling star Big Swole was the latest guest on the Public Enemies podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including her desire to compete in a Royal Rumble match, and how rocky her time was in AEW, especially in 2020. Highlights from the interview are below .

Recalls a rocky period in AEW:

During that time [when she was #1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Title], it was a little rocky because it was just only a couple of us that were, I guess blessed with being on TV, given the opportunity to be on TV. I remember Kenny [Omega] telling me that I had that [Hikaru] Shida match that Wednesday before. Everybody’s like, ‘Hey, you’re gonna have a title match with Shida’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’ But when I knew something was kind of eh about it, I realized that everybody else, when they went up against Shida or went up against anybody who held a title, they got some type of promo, some type of something, you know? Video reel or hype message, something like that. You know, and I remember emailing, I had ideas because I’m like if this is so abrupt, let me just be able to do some things. You know, get some filler out there. But nothing was necessarily approved or anything like that. It was just so quick and fast, whatever. After the match, yeah, that seven weeks, nothing happened so when they announced the tournament [Women’s World Title Eliminator], I was already pissed off about it, you know? So, I went and went to the people that I’d normally go to. I went to Cody [Rhodes] and them, stuff like that, because I would always have these meetings with Cody about the women’s division, we would do check-ins and that’s when we had the idea to the promo and he was like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do the promo and then get you some wins and then everything will be good, you’ll be able to do your thing after the tournament’ and stuff like that because we knew what the deal was. You’re coming in — to bring in more Joshi talent and stuff like that so I was actually kind of happy not being in that because I didn’t want — I don’t wanna say ‘squash’ but I didn’t just — I didn’t wanna just get beaten for the sake of just a number, you know? Make this mean something. You have me win this ‘Tooth and Nail’ match [against Britt Baker], you know, which that was a whole other ideal type of thing. That was a whole other issue. But it’s just nothing necessarily came up from it, you know? Because I had this cool ass promo and I was ready man. I had super ideas.