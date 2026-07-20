The road to WWE SummerSlam passes through Michigan, as WWE Raw takes place tonight.

Scheduled to emanate from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, the July 20 episode on Netflix this evening at 8/7c features Seth Rollins opening the show, as well as an appearance by Danhausen.

While Adam Pearce announced Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight for the show, Fatu has claimed he will not be there.

In an update, a tag team match has been added to WWE Raw tonight, with Chad Gable and Penta teaming up to face Ethan Page and Rusev.

As noted, Gable vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Title is scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2026.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Raw results coverage.