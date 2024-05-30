Another new match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the closing moments of this week’s show, Mariah May vs. Saraya, which was originally set to take place on this week’s episode on 5/29, was bumped to next week’s show on 6/5.

Additionally, The Acclaimed vs. The Young Bucks has been added to the lineup for next week’s show.

AEW Dynamite takes place next Wednesday night, June 5, 2024 at 8/7c on TBS from the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

