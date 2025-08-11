Although the WWE Raw lineup lost a big title match that was originally advertised, the show has gained a big tag-team tilt.

Hours before going live on Netflix at 8/7c from the Videotron Centre in Québec City, Québec, Canada, WWE Raw has gained the addition of a big tag-team contest, with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee joining forces to take on the team of WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano.

As noted, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano vs. El Hijo del Vikingo is scheduled for the AAA Mega Championship at the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event this coming weekend at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, streaming live on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Also scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw is a big opening segment featuring CM Punk’s first comments since being cashed in on by Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and attacked by The Vision last week, as well as Sami Zayn vs. Rusev and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri.

Previously scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw was Naomi vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship, however hours before the show went live, WWE announced Naomi was not medically cleared to compete, and thus, her title match was pulled from the show.

