The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Friday, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage for next Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite.

Also scheduled for the November 13 episode of the show from Bridgeport, CT. is:

* Mina Shirakawa is coming

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

