Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw top women’s division star Britt Baker issue another challenge to Saraya, only this time they will meet in tag team action.

The DMD and new AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter will take on Saraya and a partner of her choosing at the January 11th Dynamite from The Forum in Los Angeles. Fans have already begun speculating who Saraya’s partner can be, but we cannot confirm any reports at this time.

This will be Saraya’s second matchup after defeating Baker at Full Gear last month.