New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new tag team matchup for the May 14th Captial Collision event in Washington D.C. IWGP World Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada will team up with AEW star Trent Beretta to battle the Bullet Club’s Jay White and Hikuleo. Full details, including an updated look at the show’s lineup, can be found below.

On May 1, Wrestling Dontaku had a shocking twist in the tail on a night of surprises, as Switchblade Jay White confronted Kazuchika Okada, and punctuated his challenge to the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion with a pair of Bladerunners.

That title bout has been made official for Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall on June 12, but on May 14, Washington DC will receive a unique tag team preview! It’ll be BULLET CLUB versus CHAOS at Capital Collision as Jay White and Hikuleo will face Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta!

While Beretta and his AEW Best Friends allies were inducted into CHAOS last year as Rocky Romero staged a Roppongi Vice reunion, the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion hasn’t set foot in an NJPW ring since February 2019. What will happen when the ‘Okada Cruisemates’ face Hikuleo and the Rainmaker’s next IWGP World Heavyweight Championship challenger? Find out May 14!

-Kazuchika Okada/Trent Beretta vs. Jay White/Hikuleo

-Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki