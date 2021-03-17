Fightful Select has revealed that a big tag team matchup featuring NJPW superstars and MLW superstars will be taking place at an indie event on WrestleMania weekend.

The publication reports that FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson), who currently hold the IMPACT tag team titles, will square off against MLW’s Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) at the April 9th Have Fun Be Sad special presented by ACTION Wrestling and Southern Underground Pro. The event will air on IWTV, and will be the first U.S. show that FinJuice has wrestled in that has fans since last year’s COVID-19 outbreak.

ACTION Wrestling booker Matt Griffith also gave Fightful Select the following comments on the bout:

When creating the concept of the show, the most obvious hook was Violence is Forever. Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku are the two time IWTV tag team of the year and wrestle extensively in both ACTION and SUP (they hold the SUP tag team titles). Dom and Ku both made it clear to me that they wanted to test themselves against the best teams in the world, said ACTION CEO Matt Griffin. That was literally the only request from them, find a match we can only make this weekend. A lot of feelers were put out and i squared in on David Finlay and Juice Robinson. They were interested immediately, one of the top international teams in the world against the top independent team in the world. There is history here as well. In Juice Robinson’s AIW debut, he fought Garrini, who would for him to tap him out with an armbar. ACTION Wrestling and Southern Underground Pro are the promotions in the Southeast known for in-ring wrestling above anything else. We wanted to bring a show to IWTV that could be called the best wrestling show of the weekend and capture both of our styles well. FinJuice, in an extremely rare appearance in the US, vs Violence is Forever, the top indie team going, fits the bill very well. ACTION and SUP are both well known for making unique and interesting matches, and we think this fits the bill.

UPDATED CARD FOR HAVE FUN BE SAD

FinJuice versus Violence Is Forever

O’Shay Edwards versus Jon Davis

Daniel Makabe versus Arik Royal

Myron Reed versus AC Mack

Manders versus Logan Creed versus Alex Kane versus Derek Neal

SUP Bonestorm Champion AJ Gray versus JD Drake

Cabana Man Dan and Angelus Layne are also set for the show.