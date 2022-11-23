A big hard-hitting tag team match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.

It was announced during tonight’s NXT show that The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, will finally lock up with Veer Mahaan and Sanga of Indus Sher at Deadline.

Indus Sher reunited several weeks back after Veer returned to NXT. They first attacked The Creed Brothers during the October 25 NXT show, and the two teams have been feuding ever since, with a concerned Ivy Nile trying to talk Brutus and Julius into focusing on something else.

The inaugural NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, December 10, possibly from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5 Superstars TBA

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5 Superstars TBA

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga)

NXT Deadline

