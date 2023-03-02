AEW has announced the first matchup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be the promotion’s final show before Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Keith Lee, fresh off his return, will team up with Dustin Rhodes to battle Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux, better known as Mogul Affiliates.

@RealKeithLee @dustinrhodes It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ESA9LKe4FR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023

More matches are expected to be announced over the next two days.

