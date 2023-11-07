A big tag-team title rematch is official for next Monday night.

During this week’s post-Crown Jewel episode of Monday Night Raw from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a big title match was announced for next week’s show.

“Main Event” Jey Uso confirmed in a backstage segment with Sami Zayn during the show that he and Cody Rhodes have been green-lit by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce for a rematch for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships against The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor & Damian Priest on next week’s show.

