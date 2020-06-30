Big Tease Set for Impact Wrestling, Update on Plans for Slammiversary, Tonight’s Show

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will feature a tease for the return of Eric Young, according to Fightful Select.

Impact has teased the returns of Team Canada,Aces & Eights and others in recent weeks. It was noted that tonight’s EY tease may affect the previous Team Canada tease as Michael Elgin has been released from the company, and this teaser is categorically different.

Young was released from WWE back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide COVID-19 cuts. He has been teased in the recent Slammiversary pay-per-view promo also.

In other Impact news, a Fatal 5 Way will not be happening at Slammiversary as planned. The current plan calls for a Fatal 4 Way with Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel, plus a mystery opponent. Elgin and Tessa Blanchard were originally planned for the match but they have been released and Blanchard was stripped of the World Title. Fightful Select noted that Impact Tag Team Champions The North will also defend their titles against Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan at Slammiversary.

Remember to join us later for full Impact coverage from tonight’s show. You can click here for matches and the intro video. Fightful noted that a few wrestlers were busted open the hardway on tonight’s show. Callihan vs. Josh Alexander will be confirmed for next week’s show.

