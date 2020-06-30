Big Tease Set for Impact Wrestling, Update on Plans for Slammiversary, Tonight’s Show

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will feature a tease for the return of Eric Young, according to Fightful Select.
Impact has teased the returns of Team Canada,Aces & Eights and others in recent weeks. It was noted that tonight’s EY tease may affect the previous Team Canada tease as Michael Elgin has been released from the company, and this teaser is categorically different.
Young was released from WWE back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide COVID-19 cuts. He has been teased in the recent Slammiversary pay-per-view promo also.
In other Impact news, a Fatal 5 Way will not be happening at Slammiversary as planned. The current plan calls for a Fatal 4 Way with Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel, plus a mystery opponent. Elgin and Tessa Blanchard were originally planned for the match but they have been released and Blanchard was stripped of the World Title. Fightful Select noted that Impact Tag Team Champions The North will also defend their titles against Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan at Slammiversary.
Remember to join us later for full Impact coverage from tonight’s show. You can click here for matches and the intro video. Fightful noted that a few wrestlers were busted open the hardway on tonight’s show. Callihan vs. Josh Alexander will be confirmed for next week’s show.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- WWE Scheduled to Hold RAW Event at Arena In Cleveland, Ohio
- Update on WWE’s Storyline Injury for Charlotte Flair
- Bray Wyatt WWE Status Update, Reason for Braun Strowman’s Feud with The Miz and John Morrison
- Heath Slater Teases Impact Wrestling Debut
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea