Shawn Michaels made an appearance on WrestleMania 41 (Night One) to announce the attendance for the Las Vegas pay-per-view event.

According to HBK, the crowd totaled 61,467, which he proudly declared as a sellout.

Jade Cargill maintained her perfect WrestleMania record with a hard-fought victory over former ally Naomi in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Naomi came into the match with a noticeably more aggressive edge, bringing the fight to Cargill early on. However, Cargill weathered the storm and began to dominate with her trademark power.

One of the highlights came when she caught Naomi mid-air during a blockbuster attempt and countered with a devastating powerslam. In the end, Cargill sealed the win by delivering a thunderous powerbomb followed by her signature move, Jaded.

Both El Grande Americano and Rey Fenix made their WWE debuts at WrestleMania 41, but it was Americano who walked away with the win. In a controversial moment, Americano concealed a metal plate in his mask, leading to Fenix injuring his foot when he landed a kick to the face. Capitalizing on the injury, Americano followed up with a standard headbutt and then a flying headbutt to seal the victory. Fenix had stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Rey Mysterio, who was sidelined due to injury. After the match, Vikingo came to Fenix’s aid.

Elsewhere, Chad Gable was notably absent from the weekend’s lineup, with no matches booked.

Celebrities were out in full force for WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One), with several spotted in the crowd between matches. Among those in attendance were Rick Rubin, Criss Angel, Michael Che, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Kittle, Lilly Singh, Lil Yachty, and many others.

The night also featured some special performances and appearances. Jelly Roll delivered a rendition of the National Anthem, DJ Salvatore Ganacci accompanied Jey Uso’s entrance, and weatherman Jim Cantore made a surprise appearance as part of Jade Cargill’s entrance.

You can check out a list of the celebrities in attendance below:

* Music producer Rick Rubin

* Magician “Mindfreak” Criss Angel

* San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

* DJ Salvatore Ganacci

* Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr.

* Singer Jelly Roll

* Saturday Night Live member and former WrestleMania competitor Michael Che

* Weatherman Jim Cantore was featured in a video setting up Jade Cargill’s entrance

* Host Lilly Singh

* Rapper Lil Yachty

* UFC President Dana White

* AAA wrestler Vikingo

