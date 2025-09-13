— WWE made a historic announcement on Friday afternoon, revealing that WrestleMania will head outside North America for the first time ever. WWE WrestleMania 43 is set to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The news was revealed during a closed press conference in Las Vegas — with no media or fans in attendance — held ahead of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: Las Vegas. The event featured appearances from Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Bianca Belair, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Liv Morgan, and Charlotte Flair.

When a video package promoting WrestleMania 43’s move to Saudi Arabia aired during Worlds Collide, fans responded with loud boos and chants of “You sold out.”

YOU SOLD OUT JJSAJAJSAJSAJ VIVA LA REALIZACIÓN #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/9bDPAokGYv — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 13, 2025

— La Parka, Mascarita Sagrada, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr. kicked off WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide with a victory in eight-man tag team action. The team defeated Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro in the opening match of Friday’s event, which streamed live on YouTube.

Mascarita secured the win for his team by rolling up Mini Abismo Negro after an 18-minute bout.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

HERE. WE. GO. We’re getting Worlds Collide started with an 8-Man Tag Team Match! WATCH HERE: https://t.co/3YuH7EzZcI pic.twitter.com/uUuRRgddKh — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

La Parka is having some fun out here at Worlds Collide! 😂 WATCH HERE: https://t.co/3YuH7EzZcI pic.twitter.com/aBOgMby3eK — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

Mascarita Sagrada 🆚 Mini Abismo Negro… ¡Qué momento nos están regalando! EN VIVO en https://t.co/Gv5ke9a0Kj#WorldsCollide desde Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/pzOIvaGGTn — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) September 13, 2025

— Natalya has earned a shot at the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship by defeating Faby Apache at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide. The WWE Superstar overcame her AAA rival at Friday’s event, securing her status as the new #1 contender for the title currently held by Lady Flammer.

The victory came after Natalya successfully reversed a pin attempt from Apache.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

— The involvement of Demonito did not help the Judgment Day, as they fell to Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide. Vice and Iguana defeated Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez at Friday’s event in a match that saw both La Yesca and Demonito make their marks, as well as Raquel Rodriguez.

Iguana and his puppet ultimately took out Balor and his puppet with dives to the outside and Perez nearly got a pin on Vice with her feet on the ropes, but Vice escaped and hit her backfist for the win. After the match, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne stared off with Vice from the audience.

Vice will battle Jayne for the title at NXT: No Mercy later this month.

You can check out highlights from the match below:

The Judgment Day is here… But what is in the bag, @FinnBalor?!? WATCH HERE: https://t.co/3YuH7EzZcI pic.twitter.com/kSq3JbwH2U — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

The Showdown we’ve been waiting for! La Yesca vs. Demonito!! 😲 WATCH HERE: https://t.co/3YuH7EzZcI pic.twitter.com/oiuYT4d2Na — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

— El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. successfully defended the AAA Latin American Championship in a high-stakes fatal four-way match at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. Wagner overcame Dragon Kid, JD McDonagh, and Ethan Page to retain his title on Friday’s show. After stopping a pin attempt by Page, he delivered a decisive Wagner Driver to McDonagh, securing the victory.

This defense extends Wagner’s reign to 19 days, following his victory over El Mesias at TripleMania XXXIII.

You can check out some highlights from the match below: