Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Rodriguez and Morgan defeat WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They earned the title shot by defeating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai last week.

RAW saw Stratus fill in for WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who was the champion with Lynch. WWE did an injury angle earlier in the night where Lita was attacked by someone backstage, then taken to a local hospital. Lynch was set to defend the titles by herself, but then Stratus suggested she fill in for Lita because they made such a great team at WrestleMania 39 when they defeated Damage CTRL. The finish to tonight’s back & forth title match saw Morgan duck the Chick Kick, then roll up Stratus for the win.

After the match, Lynch helped Stratus up and they hugged. Lynch went to leave but Stratus decked her from behind to boos. Stratus then dropped Lynch with a Chick Kick.

This is the first title reign together for Morgan and Rodriguez. Lynch and Lita began their first reign together on the February 27 RAW, where they defeated SKY and Kai. Lynch and Lita held the straps for 42 recognized days.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

EXCLUSIVE: As @otiswwe continues to get pulled in different directions, @AmyDumas got into a situation backstage at #WWERaw! What is going on right now?! pic.twitter.com/g5qmhmCqOI — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2023

