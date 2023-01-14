Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion.

The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title.

This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second run with the title back on June 19 at Slammiversary, where she won the inaugural Queen of the Mountain match that also included Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, and the former champion, Steelz. Grace held the title for 208 recognized days.

Tonight’s Hard To Kill main event was billed as the finale of James’ Last Rodeo tour. She announced back in September that she planned to run through the Knockouts division to earn a title shot, putting her career on the line in each bout. Since them, James has won Last Rodeo matches over Raychell Rose, Gisele Shaw, Yim, Green, Taylor Wilde, Purrazzo, and now Grace. The tour also saw James team with Grace and Wilde for a win over Green, Purrazzo and Shaw, and team with Grace for a win over Steelz and Savannah Evans.

After tonight’s win over Grace, James was joined in the ring by her son, Donovan, for a post-match celebration that also included James’ friends and family. Former WWE and Impact star Tara (fka Victoria, Lisa Marie Varon) also entered the ring to celebrate with James. Tara and Impact Hall of Famer Raven appeared earlier in the show for a backstage segment with James, where they hugged James and talked about being proud of her.

Hard To Kill also saw Masha Slamovich become the new #1 contender to James. There’s no word yet on when Slamovich vs. James will take place.

Slamovich won a Fatal 4 Way over Wilde, Purrazzo and Killer Kelly to earn the future shot at the Knockouts World Title. The finish saw Slamovich catch Wilde with the Snowplow, dropping her on top of Kelly and Purrazzo while Kelly had a submission applied. She then pinned Wilde for the win.

