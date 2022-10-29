Impact Wrestling stars Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns are your new NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view saw The Motor City Machine Guns capture the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles by winning a Triple Threat over Kevin Knight and The DKC of The LA Dojo, plus the former champions, Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.

The match ended after a brawl with all three teams taking turns on each other. Knight rolled Sabin up, but was then double teamed by Sabin and Shelley. The finish saw Sabin and Shelley hit Knight with their double Fisherman’s suplex for the pin to win.

This is the first title reign for The Motor City Machine Guns as they are just the second team to hold the straps. This is their fifth significant tag team title reign among all promotions. Aussie Open became the inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions back on July 24 at the High Alert tapings, defeating Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura in the tournament finals. The title change didn’t air until August 13, and Aussie Open were champions for 75 recognized days.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the Palladium Times Square in New York City:

MCMG are in NYC for some tag action! #njrumble pic.twitter.com/Olp6yXcFJr — FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.