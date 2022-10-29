Impact Wrestling stars Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns are your new NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view saw The Motor City Machine Guns capture the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles by winning a Triple Threat over Kevin Knight and The DKC of The LA Dojo, plus the former champions, Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.
The match ended after a brawl with all three teams taking turns on each other. Knight rolled Sabin up, but was then double teamed by Sabin and Shelley. The finish saw Sabin and Shelley hit Knight with their double Fisherman’s suplex for the pin to win.
This is the first title reign for The Motor City Machine Guns as they are just the second team to hold the straps. This is their fifth significant tag team title reign among all promotions. Aussie Open became the inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions back on July 24 at the High Alert tapings, defeating Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura in the tournament finals. The title change didn’t air until August 13, and Aussie Open were champions for 75 recognized days.
Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the Palladium Times Square in New York City:
【ただいま新日本プロレスワールドで“PPV”配信中!!】
第2試合は、STRONG無差別級タッグ選手権試合 3WAYマッチ
オージー・オープン vs モーターシティ・マシンガンズ vs ナイト＆DKC!!
日本語実況PPV購入はコチラ!!
⇒https://t.co/ZTbLSNWxSZ#njrumble#njpwworld pic.twitter.com/j2O9m5fTIg
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) October 29, 2022
MCMG are in NYC for some tag action! #njrumble pic.twitter.com/Olp6yXcFJr
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2022
#AussieOpen is here to represent the #UnitedEmpire #njrumble pic.twitter.com/WPXIWGqcDi
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 29, 2022
.@SuperChrisSabin & @fakekinkade "The Dirtbomb"
PPV⏩https://t.co/C552LoPbmb#NJPW #njrumble #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/rIpm58oLtA
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 29, 2022
／
🇺🇸 Rumble on 44th Street🇺🇸
＼
【第2試合STRONG無差別級タッグ選手権試合 3WAYマッチ】
オージー・オープン©️
🆚
モーターシティ・マシンガンズ
🆚
ザ・DKC&ケビン・ナイト
PPVの購入はこちら
⇒https://t.co/C552LoPbmb#NJPW #njrumble #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/E1RAWDzBme
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 29, 2022
Your new #njpwSTRONG tag champs, @SuperChrisSabin and @fakekinkade!
Order NOW on @fitetv!https://t.co/FLSn8hrhAY#njpw #njrumble pic.twitter.com/WVwd1L41w1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 29, 2022
History made. @SuperChrisSabin and @fakekinkade are the new tag team champions. Electric feeling in the air at @njpwglobal/@NJPWofAmerica #njpw pic.twitter.com/M15mzvVP89
— Kyle Stevens (@thekylestevens) October 29, 2022
The Motor City machineguns have won the #njpwSTRONG Tag Team Championships!
Order NOW on @fitetv!https://t.co/FLSn8hrhAY#njpw #njrumble pic.twitter.com/2YelP3QD4o
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 29, 2022
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.