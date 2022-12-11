The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history.

Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.

This is the first NXT title reign for The New Day. Pretty Deadly began their second reign back on September 4 at Worlds Collide, by defeating The Creed Brothers in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match that also included Gallus, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. They held the straps for 97 recognized days.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

