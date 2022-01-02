Brock Lesnar is your new WWE Champion.

The main event of tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw Lesnar capture the title by winning a Fatal 5 Way that also included Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and the former champion, Big E. Lesnar pinned Big E to win the fast-paced bout.

This is Lesnar’s 6th reign with the WWE Title. Big E held the strap for 110 days after defeating Lashley for it on the September 13 edition of RAW by cashing in his Money In the Bank contract.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to headline the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted, Reigns announced this evening that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, and had to be pulled from the show. There is no word on when the Lesnar vs. Reigns match will happen, or if that is still the direction now that Lesnar has won the WWE Title. Day 1 was scheduled to feature a big angle with Reigns, Lesnar and Paul Heyman, to build to another Lesnar vs. Reigns match at WrestleMania 38.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title main event title change at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta:

