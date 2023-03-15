The Samoan SWAT Team’s Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i are your new MLW World Tag Team Champions.

The main event of tonight’s MLW Underground episode on REELZ saw Finau and Anoa’i capture the MLW World Tag Team Titles by defeating Hustle & Power’s EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman in a Street Fight.

This is the first title reign for The Samoan SWAT Team together. The match was actually taped back on January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder. Nduka and Tankman began their first reign back on February 26, 2022 at MLW SuperFight, by defeating 5150. The title change aired on March 31 of last year. Nduka and Tankman held the straps for 348 recognized days, giving them the second-longest reign in company history.

Below are several shots of tonight’s taped title change from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.