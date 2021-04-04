NJPW held their Sakura Genesis event on Sunday morning and in the main event, a big title change happened.

Will Ospreay is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Kota Ibushi. He got this title shot by winning this year’s New Japan Cup, defeating Shingo Takagi in the finals.

New Japan Pro Wrestling decided to unify the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships into one so this marked the first title defense of the new title.

The finish saw Ospreay hit Ibushi with hidden blade and stormbreaker for the pinfall victory. After the match, Ospreay called out Kazuchika Okada, who came out. However, Shingo Takagi also came out and made his case for a title shot so Ospreay decided to face Takgi first then take on Okada at a later date.