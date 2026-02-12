A big AEW title change took place tonight in “The Golden State.”

During the Wednesday, February 11, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, a TNT Championship match took place, with current champion Tommaso Ciampa defending against former champion Kyle Fletcher.

When all was said-and-done, it was “The Protostar” who managed to get his hand rasied after a long, hard-fought battle, recapturing his TNT Championship in the process.

Following the conclusion of the match, AEW broadcast team member Renee Paquette entered the ring for a live, post-match interview with the new champion. Fletcher boasted making good on his promise to win back the TNT Championship tonight and have it when he returns to his hometown this weekend.

The Don Callis Family member then vowed he would defend his TNT Championship against anyone in his hometown this Saturday, when AEW Grand Slam: Australia comes to the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Sydney, Australia.

On cue, former TNT Champion Mark Briscoe came out. He congratulated Fletcher on recapturing the title and mentioned the two being tied at three a piece in their six matches against each other. Fletcher said they’ll break the tie in a Game 7 Ladder Match for the TNT Championship in his hometown this Saturday night.

And with that said, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship in a Ladder Match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia is now confirmed.

