Rhea Ripley is your new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Premium Live Event saw Ripley defeat Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title.

This is Ripley’s first reign with the blue brand title. Flair began her 7th reign on the December 30, 2022 SmackDown, by defeating Ronda Rousey. Flair held the strap for 91 recognized days.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA:

Mami makes the walk for the biggest match of her life.@RheaRipley_WWE 😈#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/p0n5MYNd3n — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1642353588474085377

Rhea has her game face on.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8phFewWlKG — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1642356985927553027

This means everything to her.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IiQT1q0oON — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023

