NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are now your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s Impact on AXS episode was headlined by Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeating Heath and Rhino to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match was taped last Friday night. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers were banned from ringside due to how they attacked both teams in last week’s match.

This is the third Impact title reign for The Motor City Machine Guns. Heath and Rhino began their first title reign together on the October 20 Impact episode, where they defeated The Kingdom to capture the straps. Heath and Rhino held the straps for 56 recognized days.

Below are several shots of tonight’s main event title change from the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida:

The Motor City Machine Guns take on IMPACT World Tag Team Champions @HEATHXXII and #Rhino in our Main Event and The Major Players are BANNED from ringside!@fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/sG1eQysEX5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 16, 2022

