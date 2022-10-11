Seth Rollins is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight’s RAW season season premiere saw Rollins defeat Bobby Lashley to capture the WWE United States Title. Rollins came out right after Brock Lesnar returned to destroy Lashley in the middle of the ring. Rollins insisted Lashley grant him the title shot and Lashley was walking away with officials and medics, but Rollins called him a disgrace to the title and his country. Lashley then returned to the ring and fought some but Rollins finished him off with two Stomps, in just a few minutes. You can click here for full details, photos and videos on Lesnar’s return.

This is Rollins’ second reign with the United States Title. Lashley won the strap from Austin Theory at Money In the Bank back on July 2, and held the strap for 100 recognized days in his third reign.

Lashley later told Byron Saxton backstage that he is not finished with Rollins, but he has his eye on Lesnar for now. Lashley challenged Lesnar to show up on next week’s RAW so he can prove that The Beast is nothing but “a little bitch.”

Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.