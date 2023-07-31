The Family’s Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT The Great American Bash Premium Live Event opened up with Stacks and Tony D defeating Gallus to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles.

This is the first title reign for Stacks and Tony D. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang began their first reign with the titles at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4 by defeating The New Day in a Fatal 4 Way that also included Pretty Deadly and Chase U. Gallus held the straps for 175 recognized days.

Our detailed report on tonight’s show can be found at this link. Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change opener from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas:

Me pregunto si Tony D'Angelo estuvo en la misma cárcel que Dominik Mysterio. #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/dCmzEnjQCj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 31, 2023

Hoy, ya sí que sí, debe de llegar el final del reinado de Gallus. Tremendo todo lo que han durado, en mi opinión, contra pronóstico. #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/py1cXHwkxj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 31, 2023

Ese Diving Headbutt de Stacks que dejó en la lucha ante Gallus. La química con Tony D. #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/tDnyCdEo9X — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 31, 2023

https://twitter.com/reigns_era/status/1685806937991008256

Tony D'Angelo and Stacks won Tag Team Titles – NXT Great American Bash 2023 pic.twitter.com/vUudnTafmz — wwe aew uk sports (@WWEAEW00009) July 31, 2023

