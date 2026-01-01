The title changes to end the year of 2025 continue this week.

In addition to WWE pulling off a big title change on the final episode of WWE Raw of 2025 on Monday night, where The Usos defeated AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to capture the WWE World Tag-Team Championships, All Elite Wrestling followed suit 48 hours later.

During the annual “New Year’s Smash” special episode of AEW Dynamite on December 31, Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Mone to capture the TBS Championship.

The finish came when she powered through and connected with the Babe With the Powerbomb, finally putting Moné away to secure the championship victory.

This marks Nightingale’s second reign as AEW TBS Champion. Her first run lasted from April 21, 2024, to May 26, 2024, before Moné took the title from her. In addition to regaining the TBS Championship, Nightingale is currently one-half of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Harley Cameron.

History was made in the process.

With the win, Nightingale became the first woman in AEW history to hold two championships simultaneously.

For Moné, the loss continues a sudden reversal of fortunes. After an extended run of championship success, December 2025 saw her drop the ROH Women’s World Television Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, and now the AEW TBS Championship in rapid succession.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Results 12/31/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.