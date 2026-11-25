Izzi Dame Captures NXT Women’s North American Championship In Main Event Of WWE NXT

We have a new champion in WWE NXT.

The November 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW wrapped up with a title change, as Izzi Dame defeated Zaria to capture the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

During the closing moments of the match, Dame attempted to use the championship belt, only for the referee to intervene. Zaria capitalized on the distraction and connected with a spear, followed by an F-5 for a close near fall.

Dame managed to avoid another spear attempt, sending Zaria crashing into the ring post before connecting with her Dame Over running kick at ringside, sending the champion through a section of the barricade.

Back inside the ring, Dame connected with another Dame Over to score the pinfall victory at the 12:28 mark.

With the victory, Dame becomes a two-time NXT Women’s North American Champion.

The show went off the air with Dame celebrating with her newly won championship on the entrance ramp as a disappointed Zaria looked on from inside the ring.