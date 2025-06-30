WWE kicked off this week’s episode of WWE Raw with a big one-two punch.

The post-WWE Night Of Champions 2025 episode of WWE Raw from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania kicked off with the announcement that IYO SKY will be defending her WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley at WWE Evolution 2 on July 13 in Atlanta, GA.

Championship content wasn’t done there, however.

From there, the show went directly from the newsworthy opening segment to an even bigger newsworthy opening match.

Kicking off in-ring action in front of the sold out crowd of 14,000+ inside PPG Paints Arena on 6/30 was The New Day vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Defending their titles were Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who ultimately failed to secure another defense, as they were defeated by The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

With the win, Balor and McDonagh are once again the WWE Tag-Team Champions.

