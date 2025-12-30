The Usos end 2025 in style.

During the final episode of WWE Raw of the year on December 29 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, the legendary duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey and Jimmy defeated “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee in the main event of the evening to capture their ninth reign as the WWE World Tag-Team Champions.

For those who missed it, you can check out a detailed recap of the match below.

WWE World Tag-Team Championships

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The Usos

It’s main event time!

But first, we see Dragon Lee and AJ Styles warm up backstage. From there, we see The Usos among a sea of fans getting ready for their ring entrance for the final match of the evening on the final episode of WWE Raw of 2025. The theme hits and out comes Jey and Jimmy Uso for their big title opportunity.

The defending champions, the team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, make their final ring walks of 2025 after that. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the legendary challengers. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Styles and Jey kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. The two men lock up, Jey gets Styles in the corner and the men lock up again. Styles gets Jey in a waist-lock and Jey punches out of it. Jey uppercuts Styles and Styles comes back with a dropkick on Jey.

Lee is tagged in and Jey is double teamed. Jimmy runs in and is taken out as well. Jey and Jimmy are sent outside the ring. We see this again in super slow-motion and then head into a commercial break as the action continues in this high stakes main event.

When the show returns, we see Jimmy has Lee on the mat. Lee punches Jimmy and stomps on him. Lee hits a running dropkick and covers Jimmy for a two count. Styles is tagged in and Jimmy is double teamed. Jimmy is beaten against the ropes and Styles kicks Jimmy and punches him a couple times.

Styles elbows Jimmy and Jey kicks Styles behind the refs back knocking Styles down. Jey is now tagged in and Styles is double teamed. Jey stomps on Styles and then chops him. Jimmy is tagged in and Styles kicks Jimmy and then tags in Lee. Lee takes down Jimmy and kick him in the corner.

Jimmy kicks Lee down and tags in Jey. Lee hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Jey for a near fall. Jey rolls out of the ring, Jimmy trips Lee and throws him into the steel steps. Jimmy clears off the announce desk and Styles punches Jimmy off the steps.

Jey takes out Styles and all four men are outside the ring. On that note, the show shifts gears once again and settles into what is likely to be the final commercial break of the evening as the main event title tilt on the final WWE Raw of the year continues.

We return to hot action as things begin to pick up in a big way. Jimmy is laid out on the floor across the ring announce desk. In the ring, Styles rolls up Jey in surprise fashion, but Jey kicks out. Styles hits a Pele kick for another two-count. He hits Styles Clash but again Jey kicks out. Fans chant “This is Awesome!”

Dragon Lee hits a Stomp into a Styles Clash combo, but the attempt is stopped when Jimmy returns to the ring and hits a big super kick. Styles takes over again and looks for “The Phenomenal Forearm” but is hit with a double super kick by The Usos, who follow up and finish things off for the win. We have new champions.

Winners and NEW WWE World Tag-Team Champions: The Usos