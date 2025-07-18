The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown continues to take shape.

Heading into the latest installment of WWE SmackDown tonight on “The Road to WWE SummerSlam” at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas are the following matches and segments:

* Jacob Fatu appearance

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre

* Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE SummerSlam contract signing: John Cena & Cody Rhodes

* WWE Tag Title 4-Way No. 1 Contender: Fraxiom vs. MCMG vs. DIY vs. Rey Fenix & Andrade

