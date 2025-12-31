A high-stakes eliminator bout has been locked in for the final AEW Dynamite of the year.

AEW confirmed that Jon Moxley will defend his momentum against Josh Alexander in a Continental Championship Eliminator match on Wednesday night. If Alexander is able to defeat Moxley, or even survive the full 20-minute time limit, he will earn a future shot at the Continental Title.

Tony Khan officially announced the matchup on social media, outlining the stipulations and the significance of the bout.

“After Mox won the 2025 C2, he’ll fight Josh Alexander in a Continental Eliminator: no outside interference, Alexander can earn a future title shot with a win or lasting the 20 minute time limit!” Khan wrote.

Moxley enters the match riding a major wave of momentum. This past Saturday at AEW Worlds End, he captured the 2025 Continental Classic, first defeating Kyle Fletcher in the semifinals before overcoming Kazuchika Okada in the tournament finals.

Following his victory over Okada, Moxley was officially awarded the Continental Championship and addressed the crowd in an emotional post-match promo. He thanked both the competitors who participated in the Classic and the fans, emphasizing that the title represented more than just personal success.

It was, as Moxley put it, a championship that belonged to everyone who helped make the tournament special.

Now, Josh Alexander stands in his path, with championship implications hanging over the final Dynamite of 2025.

Also scheduled for AEW New Year’s Smash on Wednesday, December 31 at Liberty First Arena in Omaha, NE. is an appearance by new AEW World Champion MJF, Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship, as well as Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

