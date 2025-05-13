The lineup for this week’s special themed-episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of a featured women’s title eliminator bout for the show this Wednesday night.

Now scheduled for the May 14 episode of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break is “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM. The show marks the returns of Shirakawa and Blue.

Previously announced for the 5/14 show at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois is Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match for the AEW World Championship, Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen, as well as Hangman Page & Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander.

