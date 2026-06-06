The lineup for next week’s red brand show continues to take shape.

On Saturday, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta revealed a title defense he has planned for this coming Monday’s special daytime show in Paris, France, airing live at 2/1c on Netflix.

“THIS MONDAY NIGHT LIVE FROM PARIS,” Penta wrote. “To face Rey Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is what dreams are made of!!!”

He went on to call it the “most meaningful match” of his career.

“The most meaningful match of my career happens this Monday on RAW,” he continued. “LIVE FROM PARIS!”

WWE Raw on Monday, June 8 is live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Also advertised is Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints in a King of the Ring bout, as well as Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green in a Queen of the Ring match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday for live WWE Raw Results coverage.