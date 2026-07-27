The AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line at AEW’s biggest event of the year.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Redemption on Sunday night, defeating the Death Riders duo of Claudio Castagnoli and PAC in a hard-fought title defense.

Following the victory, Copeland and Cage celebrated in the ring before they were confronted by The Young Bucks. Earlier in the evening, Matt and Nick Jackson scored a major victory of their own by defeating Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay in tag team action.

The confrontation quickly led to a major announcement, as it was confirmed that Copeland and Cage will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at AEW All In: London.

The highly anticipated championship clash is scheduled for August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, adding another marquee match to AEW’s biggest show of the year.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.