The lineup for this year’s special Spring BreakThru themed episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

As noted, All Elite Wrestling is hosting a special two-night event at the MGM Music Hall Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, with AEW Dynamite: BreakThru on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Heading into the 4/16 special event, which airs live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX, The Gates of Agony issued a challenge to The Hurt Syndicate for a shot at their AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

On Tuesday evening, AEW confirmed the match for Wednesday night’s two-hour prime time program.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the Wednesday, April 16, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru in Boston, MA.

* AEW Trios Titles: Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps

* AEW Tag Team Titles: Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Gates Of Agony

* Owen Hart Cup Semi-Final: Mercedes Mone vs. Athena

* Owen Hart Cup Quarter-Final: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card

* Owen Hart Cup Semi-Final: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

