The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the March 13 installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program, WWE has announced a pair of new matches.

First, The Wyatt Sicks duo of Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan will join forces to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The MFTs.

Additionally, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship will be on-the-line, as The Irresistible Forces duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend against former title-holders Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Previously announced for the 3/13 SmackDown in Phoenix, AZ. is Jelly Roll on Miz TV with The Miz, Jade Cargill vs. Michin, as well as the WrestleMania 42 contract signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.