WWE is bringing their red brand, ironically enough, to “The City of Vision” next week.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Monday, October 27, details were announced regarding next week’s show in New Mexico.

Scheduled for next Monday night, November 3, 2025, live from the Rio Rancho Event Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, the city dubbed, “The City of Vision,” will play home to the weekly WWE on Netflix red brand prime time program.

On the 10/27 installment of WWE Raw this week, which served as the final “go-home show” for the red brand leading into this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1, two big matches were made official for the 11/3 edition of WWE Raw.

Now confirmed for next week’s post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of WWE Raw, which kicks off the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames at Petco Park in San Diego, California on November 29, are two big bouts, one of which will feature a championship at stake.

In the first of two matches officially announced for the 11/3 WWE Raw show in Rio Rancho, NM., “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will make the first defense of their newly won WWE World Tag-Team Championships, as they put their gold on-the-line against the former title-holders from The Judgment Day, the duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Additionally, WWE Raw next Monday night will feature WWE Hall of Fame women’s wrestling legend Nikki Bella of The Bella Twins joining forces with the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer, as the two take on The Judgment Day duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

All of this and more will take place next Monday night at 8/7c on Netflix, when WWE Monday Night Raw is live from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

