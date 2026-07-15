The AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Boston.

Just hours before the show, AEW released a video featuring champions Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who announced they will defend the titles against Death Riders members Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta.

The challenge comes after the events of the July 2 edition of AEW Collision, when Copeland teamed with the Bang Bang Gang to defeat Shane Taylor Promotions. Following the match, The Dogs and Death Riders launched a post-match assault, leaving Copeland and his allies laid out. Cage was absent from the event.

Addressing that attack, Copeland made it clear the champions are looking for payback.

“Two weeks ago on Collision, Dogs, Death Riders, you attacked me and the Bang Bang Gang,” Cope said. “You left us all laid out in the ring. Mission accomplished.”

Christian Cage then pointed out that he wasn’t there during the attack.

“Well, I wasn’t there, so what did you expect would happen when Jay White is your backup instead of me?”

Copeland then confirmed that the titles will be on the line against Garcia and Yuta later tonight.

“Either way, tonight, we’re fighting champions. So we’re gonna put the titles on the line, and we’re starting with Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. Tonight, Death Riders, it’s on.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.