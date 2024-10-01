– The latest “PFR: Fate is Woven” fire vignette aired on this week’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 go-home episode of WWE Raw with a new message. Check it out below, and check out last week’s first PFR: Fate Is Woven vignette here.

– After unmasking Rey Mysterio for a win on Raw, Xavier Woods was informed by Kofi Kingston backstage that he has a WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity against “Main Event” Jey Uso next Monday night on the October 7 episode of WWE Raw. As noted, the 10/7 Raw will be the first of many two-hour episodes before the move to Netflix in January of 2025.