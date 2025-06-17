A new title match is on the books for next Monday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, WI., Bayley made her television return to the red brand, after originally returning and attacking Becky Lynch last week.

The segment saw Bayley call out Lynch, leading to the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion coming to the ring for a verbal back-and-forth with the fellow women’s wrestling veteran.

When all was said-and-done, Bayley decked Lynch and “Big Time Becks” proceeded to flee to the back, but not before Lynch told Bayley she can’t have a match tonight in Green Bay, but can next week in Ohio.

Later in the show, guest G.M. Nick Aldis made it official that Bayley will be challenging Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the Monday, June 23, 2025 episode of WWE Raw at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

